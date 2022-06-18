Netflix is going all-in on Squid Game. The streaming giant has announced Squid Game: The Challenge, a new reality competition based on the 2021 hit Korean show.

According to Variety, the series will be “the biggest reality competition series ever” as 456 players will compete for $4.56 million. The show will have games inspired by the original series and will have new games designed to test characters, partnerships, and personal strategies.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary Series. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Casting information is now available at SquidGameCasting.com.