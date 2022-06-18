Netflix has announced the next round of Squid Game. On Sunday, the streaming giant revealed the record-breaking Korean drama has officially been green lit for a second season.

The series creator also released a statement about the renewal saying, “It took 12 years to bring the first season of “Squid Game” to life last year. But it took 12 days for “Squid Game” to become the most popular series ever.”

READ MORE: Meek Mill Says ‘Squid Game’ and Life in the Hood Are One in the Same

Advertisement

The tweet also includes a tease of some new characters the show’s fans can expect to see.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Last year, Netflix disclosed the show had been viewed one-point-65 billion times in its first 28 days to become its most watched series ever in English language or non-English language.

In an interview with “Vanity Fair” last month, the series creator said the second season may not premiere until late 2023 or even until 2024.

Netflix did not confirm or give word on a air date.