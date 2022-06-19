NBA great Shaquille O’Neal is returning to his hometown of Natick, New Jersey to help improve the community. O’Neal unveiled two projects last week, including a new basketball and multi-use court.

The four-time NBA champ held a 3-point shooting contest, offering up laptops to local students who made a shot. O’Neal shared “I played here in the morning and until late at night. When those street lights went on, I ran my butt home.” He continued motivating the Brick City kids and told them to “follow their dreams.”

READ MORE: Reebok to Celebrate Shaquille O’Neal with Shaqnosis “Athlete’s Choice” Sneaker

Advertisement

Shaq also showed off a 33-story affordable apartment tower, where the basketball superstar will be living in its penthouse, called “Shaq Tower 2.” The $80 million building will be the largest mixed income complex in New Jersey. Governor Murphy said the new apartment complex is a win-win for Newark. Twenty percent of the units will be affordable. The historic development project will also offer 12,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.