Long-time on-again, off-again couple Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are reportedly expecting their first child together, multiple sources claim.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @KenKiablo posted: “I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant iktr Sean.”

The claim seems to be backed up by Aiko’s Instagram posts, which feature the artist in baggy clothing, possibly hiding her pregnancy with the “Bounce Back” rapper. Sources close to the two have also confirmed the rumors.

The pair have been on and off for many years, getting together in 2016 before breaking up and then reconciling in 2019. For the past few years, they had kept their relationship pretty much under wraps. However, it appeared that they were together (or at least on good terms) at this year’s Coachella when Big Sean brought Aiko onstage for his single “I Know” from his Dark Sky Paradise album. During the performance, he appeared affectionate, hugging Aiko as she seductively danced with him during the song.

If true, this would be Big Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second child. Aiko has a 13-year-old son, Namiko Love Browner, from a previous relationship.