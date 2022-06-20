Fast-food in a Hartbeat.

Comedy mogul Kevin Hart expands his empire into the plant-based industry with the announcement of the opening of two upcoming plant-based restaurants in Los Angeles called Hart House. For the new venture, Hart, 42, will team with established restauranteur and Hart House CEO Andy Hooper to bring a fast-food menu featuring vegan burgers, “chicken” sandwiches, nuggets, fries, tots, salads, and milkshakes. Two years in the making, the first Hart House will open this summer in Hollywood.

Guys I have been working on this for a minute….words can’t explain how excited I am. All I can say is brace yourselves….We are coming SOON!!!!!https://t.co/RkTO2Gf8Sq — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 16, 2022

Hart and Hooper broke the news of Hart House to LAMag last Thursday (June 16). Hooper told the publication, “I think it’s important for us to be a restaurant that first and foremost serves a crave-able product that people go out of their way to consume and then at the end we’re like, ‘Hey, by the way, this just happens to be all plant-based.”

Hart House is currently a food truck used for private events. “Kevin sort of conceptualize this idea at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Hooper on Hart House’s conception. “If I were advising him at the time, I would say, ‘Don’t you dare ever start a restaurant, and don’t you ever start a restaurant in the middle of COVID,’ but after almost two years of really working on this menu and getting the food to a place where it can deliver on that promise, we’re ready to go and we’re excited to tell the world about Hart House and excited to serve the food.”

Hart began his plant-based diet after his highly-publicized 2019 car accident. During an interview with Joe Rogan in 2020, he revealed the near-death ordeal prompted him to live a healthier lifestyle, which included the removal of red meat, fish and seafood from diet. Hart told Rogan, “Just because you make the decision to go and try plant-based, doesn’t mean you have to [ be engulfed] in that world. Learn it, understand it, and see if there are benefits that work for you.”

14 Days until I kick off my “Reality Check” tour!!!! I’m fucking HYPE AS HELL to give y’all these damn jokes….I will be hitting arena’s EVERYWHERE!!!! Buckle up damn it….Go to https://t.co/wW0oHKIQps to get tickets NOOOOOOOWWWW!!!!! Let’s Gooooo — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 16, 2022

In other Kevin Hart news, the comedic actor’s multi-platform media company, Hartbeat, inked a exclusive global publishing partnership deal with Warner Chappell last week. A first of its kind, the deal will have Warner Chappell oversee all of Hartbeat’s music composition copyrights, covering past and future programming from the platform’s shows like “Die Hart” and “Hart to Heart.”

In comedy, Hart is currently overseas on his “Reality Check” arena tour. “14 Days until I kick off my ‘Reality Check’ tour!!!! I’m fucking HYPE AS HELL to give ya’ll these damn jokes… I will be hitting arean’s EVERYWHERE!!! Buckle up damn it…. Go to KevinHartNation.com to get thickets NOOOOWWWW!!! Let’s Gooooo,” tweets Hart last week on Twitter.

For more information on Hart House and complete menu, visit the restaurant’s official website.