Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West for Being the “Best Dad” During Father’s Day Message

Call Kanye West what you want, you cannot call him a bad father. On Father’s Day, Kim Kardashian acknowledged the effort YE puts forth with their children.

Hopping on her Instagram Story, Kardashian thanked Kanye for “being the best dad to our babies and loving them to way you do!”

Kim wishing Kanye a Happy Father’s Day ‼️🥺 pic.twitter.com/oOocAtg834 — RapTV (@Rap) June 19, 2022

Kanye will have plenty of time to be a father over the next year as frequent collaborator VORY revealed Ye is planning to spend a year taking time for himself.

