It seems like the feud might be over. Well kind of.

Over the weekend, Mo’Nique issued a public apology to D.L. Hughley’s family, saying that she apologized if she hurt anyone’s feelings.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor. So I’ve got to do something right now publicly that I did publicly,” Mo’Nique said. “And when I f*ck something up, I’ve got to fix it up. So I’m going to take care of that right now before I go any motherf*king further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I want to publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings.”

She went on to apologize to D.L.’s wife and children because it was never her intention to hurt them. “I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies if I hurt their feelings because that was never my goddamn intention. I never meant to hurt their feelings.”

However, she did not keep that same energy for D.L. In fact, she doubled down on her statements saying that she “meant every motherf*cking word.”

“Oh, but that n*gga D.L., I meant every motherf*king thing I said,” Mo’Nique said.

D.L. has not since responded, but this comes weeks after D.L. addressed Mo’Nique and called her a “monster” for weaponizing his daughter’s sexual trauma in order to hurt him. Multiple times during his statement he told Mo’Nique to leave his children out of their beef.

“The final straw and the last breath I’ll waste on a monster so HEINOUS, they would try to open a wound and weaponize a young woman’s past personal trauma. That young woman happens to be my daughter and it ends today” D.L. wrote in the caption of his IG post.