Detroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested in Michigan for threatening an ex-girlfriend. According to TMZ, Trice also threatened the family of his ex.

Trice was nabbed by Oakland County Sherrif’s Office on Thursday for using a phone to harass or threaten someone.

Deputy Chief Curt Lawson stated after Trice and a woman split, he began to threaten her and some of her relatives. He also began popping up at the home of relatives, which he was ordered to stop by law enforcement.

Trice reportedly continued to do his pop-ups leading to a misdemeanor warrant and his arrest. He is currently in jail on a $10,000 bond.

In his career, Obie Trice was known for his hit record “Got Some Teeth” and being a member of D12 with Eminem. In December 2020, Trice was given a 90-day sentence for possession of an illegal firearm following a shooting in December of last year.