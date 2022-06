R&B is set to take center stage for VERZUZ. The next battle is listed as “A Night of R&B” and will feature Mario and Omarion as headliners. The battle will take place this Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition to the headliners, VERZUZ will see the team of Bobby V and Ray J take on Pleasure P and Sammie.

“This about to be fun! & and much needed re-education for you bots,” Omarion said “true R&B rules the soul.”

