Snoop Dogg’s latest effort, Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022, is a compilation album that features a diverse group of musical legends. Since Snoop acquired Death Row Records earlier this year, this is the label’s second official release. Miguel, Raphael Saadiq, The Eastsidaz, Tha Dogg Pound, Butch Cassidy, Jane Handcock, October London, Stokely, Minnie Merda, Latoiya Williams, Champ Medici and Butch Cassidy are all featured on the album.

“I brought together all my homies to create a perfect Summer album that has something for everyone on it,” said Snoop Dogg. “I promised ya’ll when I got back Death Row Records, I was gonna bring the brand to the next level … and this album is a beautiful project celebrating the true spirit of Death Row. Look forward to hearing what ya’ll think.”

Snoop Dogg released B.O.D.R. earlier this year, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Death Row’s first album, the landmark West Coast, genre-defining The Chronic. Snoop Dogg has been taking the iconic Death Row Records brand to new heights through ventures such as a Crooks & Castles partnership with two new lines; Death Row Records Apparel and Snoop Dogg’s Apparel, a full lifestyle clothing collection, and continues to push musical boundaries in Web3, NFTs, and more since acquiring the brand in February 2022.

You can hear the album below.