T.I. Calls out VH1 After Fans Say They Miss ‘Family Hustle’ Reality Show

For a while, T.I. and his family were a staple on VH1 with their reality series. Their last series, Family Hustle, detailed the lives of the Harris family and their close friends.

After T.I. and Tiny were accused of the sexual assault and drugging of women, VH1 seemingly pulled the plug. T.I. finally addressed the network once a fan stated they missed the show.

“@vh1 13 years no loyalty. No Integrity. Just jumped to conclusions. False accusations. No apology. No accountability. No closure. In the name of protecting women…while unfairly, without due process….Subsequently punishing Women??? No problem,” T.I. wrote.

At the height of the allegations, VH1 suspended production to “gather more information.”

You can see the post from T.I. here.