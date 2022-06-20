Last week Mo’Nique and DL Hughley had a knock down drag out fight over a contract dispute where Mo’Nique crossed the line by attacking DL’s wife and kids [click here if you missed that].

Mo’Nique has apologized…

Last night during her comedy show in Raleigh, NC Mo’Nique opened her set by apologizing to DL Hughley’s Family.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor. So I’m about to do something right now publicly that I did publicly. And when I f**k something up, I gotta fix it up. So I’m gon’ take care of that right now before I go any motherf**king further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I wanna publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings. I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies if I hurt their feelings because that was never my god d**n intention.”

“Oh but that ni**a D.L., I meant every mutherf**king thing I said.”



Watch the video below.