The Wendy Show is now over and according to sources, the former host, Wendy Williams, has no plans to get back to work.

A source spoke to The Sun stating Williams doesn’t leave her house and “can’t remember anything.” The source also added Wendy “hasn’t taken any meetings to try to get back on the air” and it would be a long road to get her back on air in the future.

“She can’t remember anything, she needs a teleprompter and she needs someone there to remind her of things,” the source said. “She is sitting in her house, she isn’t taking meetings, she isn’t going out, there is no plan.”

The decade-plus run of The Wendy Williams show came to a close this past Friday. Ahead of the show Variety noted Wendy Williams would not be in attendance for the final episode. Instead, a video montage celebrating Williams played in the time slot.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” said a spokesperson for the show.

Wendy Williams has not been on her show for the entire 2021-22 season due to health-related issues. Throughout the season multiple guests filled in for Wendy, including Sherri Shepherd, who is hosting the final week and will have her own show this coming Fall.

Previously, Williams expressed she would be returning to her show. Co-Presidents of Debmar-Mercury, the show’s creators, Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, said they would be willing to work with the host again.

“It doesn’t mean the next day, but we will put it together and figure it out,” Bernstein said. “It’s not like we have a Plan B where we hit a button and it’s back in a week, but we do have the desire to be in business with her, if she can come back and be healthy, and so does Fox.”