Back to the Streets: Michael B. Jordan Hits Club in West Hollywood Following Breakup with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is officially back to the streets. Lori Harvey’s ex-BF was spotted at Delilah in West Hollywood in a white tank and a necklace. He gave a peace sign before he entered the venue.

According to PEOPLE, Jordan’s trip to Delilah’s was his first night out after the breakup with Harvey. Previously, he was spotted with Cordae courtside during the NBA Finals.

Michael B. Jordan hits the town for a night of partying at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood… days after split from Lori Harvey

Jordan (35) and Harvey (25) were reportedly dating for a year and a half, and despite now being broken up, they reportedly “still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” a source told PEOPLE. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

In a new update to PEOPLE, a source for Lori Harvey reveals she was not “ready to commit” to the Creed actor and is ready to move on.

“She is very focused on her career,” a source told PEOPLE. The insider also stated Harvey “realized that they weren’t on the same page” when discussing their futures.

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”