DJ Akademiks has spent the majority of his recent career beefing with rappers and other entertainers. Sometimes he is beefing with Freddie Gibbs and other times he might be getting called out by other entertainers or musicians. Just recently old audio of him saying he would sleep with any girl as long as she had a college I.D. surfaced. In a new episode of his podcast, he and DJ Vlad discussed a beef that he had with Doja Cat a couple years ago.

Ak said that the singer had sent him a bunch of messages around the time she was being criticized for hanging out in white supremacist chat rooms.

“[She] sent me a bunch of messages,” Ak said. “It was weird, it was when I was covering the whole thing about like… She was in some white supremacist chat rooms,” he added.

Advertisement

He went on to say how his coverage of her sitation made her “really upset.” The Youtuber and podcaster pulled up DM’s where she told him that she did not like him, and even played a voice memo where she called him a “sick person.”

“No, your problem is that you exploit people. You exploit people’s depression, you exploit people’s mistakes, and you try to bring attention to things that don’t need attention, and that makes you a sick person,” Doja said in the voice memo.

Ak went back to reading the messages Doja sent him. “I said, ‘That’s cool, I don’t like anyone either.’ She’s like, ‘You’re a low-life piece of shit.’ I was laughing, and she was like, ‘I really don’t like you at all.'”

Akademiks said he told Doja to “get in [her] feelings some more” before she responded with, “It’s easy for someone like you to say that with no feelings.”

You can watch the clip below.