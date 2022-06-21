Drake Reacts To Fake Drake Doppelgänger Getting Kicked Out Of Houston Club

Drake Reacts To Fake Drake Doppelgänger Getting Kicked Out Of Houston Club

We’re living in an age where people get famous just because they look like a celebrity.

Ever since Certified Lover Boy, Fake Drake has been enjoying his newfound fame. He has been making club appearances and doing interviews just off the fact that he looks a lot like the 6 god himself.

He has even caught Drake’s attention, but only after he got kicked out of a nightclub in Houston.

Advertisement

Houston club promoter Chris Chizer called out Fake Drake in the club, saying that he couldn’t be there. “Fake Drake can’t be in Area 29,” he said. “Fake Drake can’t be in here, he’s got to go!”

The clip ended up on DJ Akademiks’ page after it had gone viral.

Drake liked the video of the fake drake getting kicked out the club. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CUvjcWtNYC — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) June 19, 2022

This caught the attention of Drake who apparently liked Akademiks’ post.

After the video went viral, Fake Drake, also known as Izzy Drake, clarified the situation, saying that it was staged and an attempt to promote Drake’s newest album Honestly, Nevermind.

“I don’t need security. I walked in there, they saw the OVO chain. They said, ‘Oh yo, come in,'” he explained. “I went to the front where the stage is and we staged that shit for Drake’s promo.”

Even after the release of Honestly, Nevermind, Izzy Drake facetimed Drake to congratulate him on dropping his latest album.