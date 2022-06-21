Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind dropped over the weekend and ushered fans into the rapper’s Dance album era. Following the release, Drake teased merch, which echoed and trolled the sentiments of his fans who enjoyed his earlier releases.

The shirts featured the covers for the More Life and Take Care projects. The covers have an original piece from artist Richie Culver placed on top that reads “Huge Fan of Your Old Stuff.”

Drake reveals new album merch‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/qtUvJL3bC6 — RapTV (@Rap) June 20, 2022

Drake is in a position to add another No. 1 album to his resume. The 6ix God surprised fans with the new dance album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday.

Even though the album is receiving mixed reviews, Drizzy is set to pull in a solid first-week number according to HitsDailyDouble. The 7th solo album from Drake is estimated for the first week between 210,000 and 230,000 equivalent album units.

In comparison to Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind is a drop-off in first-week production as CLB made a No. 1 debut with 613,000 units.

Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind became Apple Music’s most-streamed dance album, smashing the previous record for first-day streams worldwide.

Honestly, Nevermind adds to Drake’s Apple Music run. Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s previous album, presently holds the record for the most first-day streams in Apple Music history. On Apple Music, Scorpion is the second most popular album in terms of first-day streams worldwide. With “Girls Want Girls,” Drake also holds the record for the most first-day streams worldwide on Apple Music.

Drake also released a statement letting fans in on his current life:

I let my humbleness turn to numbness at times letting time go by knowing I got the endurance to catch it another time I work with every breath in my body cause it’s the work not air that makes me feel alive That’s some real detrimental shit but that’s that shit my perfectionist mind doesn’t really mind because no one knows whats on my mind when I go to sleep at 9 & wake up at 5 – unless I say it in rhyme I can’t remember the last time someone put they phone down, looked me in the eyes and asked my current insight on the times But I remember every single time someone shined a light in my eyes I purposely try to forget what went on between some ppl and I because I know I’m not a forgiving guy even when I try My urge for revenge wins the game against my good guy inside every single fckn time I got plans I can’t talk about with more than like 4 guys because the last time I shared em with someone on the outside…well that’s another story for another night I was tryna get thru that statement to get to saying I’m not @ a time in my life where pats on the shoulder help get me by I’ll take loyalty over an oh my & emoji fire I know if it was a dark night where all the odds were against my side & my skill went to whoever took my life they’d done me off with a big smile & maybe evn post it for some likes I know everyone that tells me they love me doesn’t love me all the time especially when im doing better than alright & they have to watch it from whatever point they at in their life I got here being realistic I didn’t get here being blind I know whats what and especially what and who is by my side Honestly…Nevermind. DEDICATED TO OUR BROTHER V – Drake

Drake also released the video for the album’s single “Fallin Back,” which you can watch here.