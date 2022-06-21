More snags arise in the Bill Cosby civil case playing out in California. There is still no verdict from jury deliberations that wrapped up Monday.

The jurors were forced to start over from scratch after nearly reaching a verdict on Friday. An alternate juror is now considering the case in Los Angeles County after a main juror had to leave for a prior commitment.

Cosby faces claims from a woman who says the comedian molested her at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s when she was a teenager. Judy Huth previously said the alleged incident happened in 1974, and Cosby’s team tried but failed to get the suit dismissed after she changed the timeline of her story. He denies all allegations.

Prosecutors say there won’t be criminal charges because the case is past the statute of limitations.

