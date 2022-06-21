Lil baby is picking up the Ascap Songwriter of the year for the 2nd time in a row at the 35th annual Ascap Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

The awards ceremony that celebrates songwriters and publishers is set to take place today, June21 through June 24 on @ASCAP and @ASCAPUrban’s social media channels.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist, Lil Baby is behind several chart-topping hits including “Every Chance I Get,” “Girls Want Girls,” “On Me,” “Rags2Riches 2” and “Wants and Needs.” Lil Baby fans can be delighted to know his 3rd studio album and follow up to MyTurn is slated for a summer 2022 release.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ Set to Hit Prime Video This August

Other expected highlights include “Deconstructed: Ashanti Breaks Down Her Hits,” a special ASCAP Experience conversation featuring multiplatinum singer and songwriter Ashanti.

Ashanti, 41, will speak with VIBE Editor-in-Chief, Datwon Thomas about the 20-year anniversary of her history-making debut album, Ashanti, and delve into the creation of some of her all-time greatest hits.

The event will be broadcast from ASCAP’s YouTube channel. More information is available at www.ascapexperience.com