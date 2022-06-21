Beyoncé is officially back. The iconic singer has released her first single from the Renaissance album, “Break My Soul.” The dance-heavy single is produced by Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, delivering a strong effort filled with self-empowering statements delivered by Big Freedia.

“Release your anger, release your mind

Release your job, release the time

Release your trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest.”

The single features “Show Me Love” by Robin S as a sample and features JAY-Z and Adam Pigott in the writing credits. You can get your first sample of Beyoncé’s Renaissance-era below.

Ahead of the release of the album, Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release.

Advertisement

“I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Renaissance, the new album from Beyoncé, is set to release on July 29. You can hear Ms. Lawson talk about the album and listen to the new single below.