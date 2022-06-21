Beyoncé’s new single “Break My Soul” is officially out and is continuing the trend of big stars taking their fans to the dance floor. Ahead of the release of the album, Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release.

“I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Renaissance, the new album from Beyoncé, is set to release on July 29. You can hear Ms. Lawson talk about the album and listen to the new single below.

