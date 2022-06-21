Migos appears to still be whole. Takeoff’s birthday was over the weekend and he and Quavo were on hand in Chicago to perform at The Summer Smash Festival. Before taking the stage, Quavo gave Takeoff a new chain, which has all three members of the group embossed in dancing diamonds.

According to TMZ, the chain was created by Elliot Eliantte and now completes the matching set of chains across all three members of the group. The chain reportedly cost a whopping $350,000.

The chain aids in shutting down rumors of the group breaking up, which was previously called cap by DJ Akademiks. You can see the new piece below.

Advertisement