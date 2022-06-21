Award-winning artist, Saweetie went to social to announce her latest collaboration with Crocs-Launching her custom icy Jibitz. On Monday, The ‘Tap In’ rapper announced on social that the latest collection would be dropping on Tuesday with the post stating “So excited to announce my custom Icy Jibbitz™ with @crocs!!” Saweetie captioned her post. “Tap in tomorrow for the drop! #SaweetieXCrocs ❄️.” which included a carousel of images of pastel-colored pink and blue crocs dressed up with Jibbitz from the collaboration that consists of Saweetoes signature savings and lyrics like “Tap In” and “Icy Season” which is a spin on her 2018 hit “Icy Grl” as well as snowflakes and butterflies.

Crocs also posted a video of the artist promoting the collection of Saweetie on a floatie in the ocean as she wears her crocs. This is not the first time that Crocs has teamed up with a celebrity in the past they also collaborated with Niki Minaj, Sza, and Post Malone as well as high-end designers like Balenciaga. The collection will be available online at noon EST on Crocs’ official site.

