According to WRIC, 22-year-old Noah Settles has been identified as the suspect who began shooting at Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia on Saturday, June 18.

Settles is wanted by the Fairfax Police Department for attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm while committing a felony, and three counts of firing a weapon in an occupied building. Settles is also a D.C. area rapper known by his moniker, No Savage.

The shooting took place on the second floor of the mall around 3 o’clock. Settles apparently got into a verbal dispute with another group before he drew his gun and started firing at them. He then fled the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, but it caused panic as people rushed to leave the mall, not knowing what was going on.

On Monday at around 11 a.m., No Savage took to his Instagram account, where he apologized to his fans. “I love y’all forgive me for letting y’all down,” he wrote on his IG Story.

“We will find, capture, and hold accountable the persons involved in this melee. This reckless discharging of a firearm,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference. “We are going to find them. I promise you that. They will be held accountable, and that’s going to happen in short order.”