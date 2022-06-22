Multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean was awarded at the inaugural Juneteenth Honors Ceremony.

Hosted by the Juneteenth Foundation, the ceremony highlighted Black excellence and those esteemed individuals who have an extraordinary track record of service to the Black community. The event aired on Fox Soul Sunday night.

The importance of advocacy and service was instilled in Sean at a very young age by his late grandmother, Mildred V. Leonard. She was a World War II veteran and one of the first Black female officers in the army. Last Wednesday (6/15), Mildred’s battalion was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal at the Military Women’s Memorial.

Mildred was part of Women’s Army Corps’ 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion sent overseas during the war. The battalion’s success led to the desegregation of the military.

Following these incredible accolades and awards, Sean and his non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation, will continue to assist, uplift and empower underserved communities. The foundation is currently planning its annual D.O.N. (Detroit’s on Now) Weekend to celebrate and give back to the Detroit families, entrepreneurs, teachers and long-standing institutions who are the backbone of the city.