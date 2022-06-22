Drake dropped a video for “Falling Back” with the release of Honestly, Nevermind, but has selected “Sticky” and “Massive” as the first singles from the album. According to HipHopNMore, those two singles will be sent to radio.

“Sticky,” produced by Gordo and RY X will head to Rhythm and Urban Radio, while “Massive” is headed to Pop radio.

Drake is in a position to add another No. 1 album to his resume. The 6ix God surprised fans with the new dance album, Honestly, Nevermind, on Friday.

Even though the album is receiving mixed reviews, Drizzy is set to pull in a solid first-week number according to HitsDailyDouble. The 7th solo album from Drake is estimated for the first week between 210,000 and 230,000 equivalent album units.

In comparison to Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind is a drop-off in first-week production as CLB made a No. 1 debut with 613,000 units.

Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind became Apple Music’s most-streamed dance album, smashing the previous record for first-day streams worldwide.

Honestly, Nevermind adds to Drake’s Apple Music run. Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s previous album, presently holds the record for the most first-day streams in Apple Music history. On Apple Music, Scorpion is the second most popular album in terms of first-day streams worldwide. With “Girls Want Girls,” Drake also holds the record for the most first-day streams worldwide on Apple Music.