E-40 is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Tracy Stevens. The couple is celebrating 31 years of marriage and has been together for 37 years.

“It’s our anniversary! Today we celebrate 31 yrs of marriage 37 yrs together Mr. & Mrs. Stevens,” E-40 wrote on Instagram with pictures from his 1991 wedding and present day.

In addition to being a great husband, E-40 is keeping busy. He recently announced the launch of his new ice cream under the “Goon With The Spoon” food brand umbrella, which will be available in select stores and will come in six flavors: Cookie Dough, Bourbon Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate, and Salted Caramel.

Advertisement

The famed Bay Area hip-hop musician has been working on the “Goon With The Spoon” ice cream for four years. E-40‘s ice cream was created with solar energy and contains dairy that is free of the artificial growth hormone rBST.

IMG 5531

The news comes six months after E-40 introduced his new food brand, “Goon With The Spoon,” and launched it with a range of packed sausages and burritos. He also partnered with Justin Kinder (of Kinders Meats, Deli, and BBQ) to help launch several different sausage flavors for Goon with The Spoon, including Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Sausage, Philly Cheesesteak Chicken Sausages, Hot Beef Sausages, Mild Beef Sausages, and Choices (Yum) Sausage Bundle, as well as Turf Burritos, as part of his expansion into the culinary industry.

The ice cream is the latest addition to E-40’s burgeoning food and beverage empire. He launched two new wine varieties, Blueberry and Orangesicle, to his powerful “Earl Stevens Selections” wine brands last month, to add to his extensive portfolio of 15+ still and sparkling wines. In 2013, he released the Function Red Blend, which he called after his hit track “Function,” followed by the Sweet Red, Chardonnay, Mangoscato, Moscato and Tropiscato, among other wines.