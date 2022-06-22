Giancarlo Esposito Hints At Gus Fring Spin-Off: “Vince Gilligan Told Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over”

Giancarlo Esposito Hints At Gus Fring Spin-Off: “Vince Gilligan Told Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over”

Breaking Bad is often regarded as one of, and to some people, the greatest TV shows of all time. Characters like Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Saul Goodman, and Gus Fring have become idolized in the canon of TV show characters. Even after the show ended, Saul Goodman received his spin-off Better Call Saul, and fans have been wanting and speculating a potential spin-off about the early days of Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

With just 6 episodes left in the final season of Better Call Saul, Esposito appeared on a Late Show With James Corden. He was asked if fans could ever expect a spin-off about the origins of Gus Fring.

“It’s over. It’s going to be over,” Esposito said before revealing that series creator Vince Gilligan might be ready to explore the origins of Esposito’s character.

Advertisement

“Vince Gilligan said to me, ‘It is not over until it’s over,” he added. “Is that a clue? For me, I think it may be a clue because as an actor I take that [to mean] ‘There could be something else.'”

Esposito went on to say, “In my brain, there is another show…called ‘The Rise of Gus.'”

However, this is not the first time Esposito has hinted at the possibility of a Gus Fring spin-off. In an interview with Insider in April, the actor said that he feels like there is enough material to possibly explore the rise of Gus Fring.

“The last days [on set of Better Call Saul], I’m tearing up and looking over my shoulder and I hear Vince say, ‘You never know,'” Esposito said. “And so, I’ve always wanted, and felt like, there’s room for material for the rise of Gus. I feel like it’d be interesting to know where he came from.”

Esposito added, “I feel like he came from a really wealthy family, had the opportunity to run, not only the family but government in another country. He had that kind of brain, that charisma, that stature, and he traded it in because he wanted to be his own man. There’s something fascinating to me about that.”

You can watch the full clip below. The conversation about a potential spin-off starts around the 5:05 mark.