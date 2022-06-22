Kid Cudi is hitting the road this summer with his “To The Moon” tour. The 38 year-old rapper and actor shared the dates for his world tour that’ll kick off in Vancouver, BC on August 16 and will end in Milan, Italy on November 22. He’ll be joined by Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, 070 Shake and Strick, who will open for him on select dates.

For the U.S dates Cudi will start in Portland, OR on August 18 and make his last stop stateside in his hometown of Cleveland,OH on September 17.

✌🏾💖☺️👉🏾👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/Joh3zGtR1x — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 21, 2022

READ MORE: Kid Cudi Announces Release Date For New Show, Album & Event

Advertisement

The latest news follows Kid Cudi’s announcement last week revealing a new Netflix series, new album, and new event are coming on September 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m..

🚀 Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am 🚀 https://t.co/Vms13Ua0Rw — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 21, 2022

Share your comments with us on social media.