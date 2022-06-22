Ludacris is set to be immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rapper and actor will be inducted on the walk for his role in motion pictures. In celebration of the achievement, Ludacris made an announcement on social media.

“Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023,” Luda wrote. “GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Martin Lawrence would also celebrate his entry in a video on Twitter. “Ya boy is gettin his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! An absolute honor to be among icons of entertainment!”

Additional inductees include Charlie Wilson, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Paul Walker, and more.