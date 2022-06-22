Today, entertainment company Mass Appeal announces its joining forces with Live Nation Urban to produce live event programming in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday.

Over the next few years, Hip Hop 50 Live will bring fans experiences that touch on all facets of the globally recognized culture. From Park Jams to Festival stages this partnership will create moments that will bring together the voices that turned this genre into a way of life.

Starting this summer, these events will kick off at parks across the country to take it back to the essence with a multi-sensory experience consisting of; live DJ sessions, interactive experiences, pop-up merch, educational activations and amazing food & drink. These Park Jams will be followed by a dynamic series of events focused around Hip Hop History Month in November. In addition to these events, Mass Appeal and Live Nation Urban are teaming up to create original content, product collaborations, Web3 launches and more to celebrate #HipHop50. Fans can expect additional announcements in the coming months for the 2022 events calendar and the plans for 2023 and beyond.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading live entertainment company to bring fans one-of-a-kind experiences in celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday. We are planning to celebrate all facets of the culture and globe via this dynamic partnership” says Peter Bittenbender, Mass Appeal CEO.

Brandon Pankey, Vice President of Business Development and Operations for Live Nation Urban, said “ Live Nation Urban was founded to REDEFINE culture. To celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop with Nas, Peter and the Mass Appeal team is absolutely the type of partnership that our company is excited to form to continue to tell the stories about our culture globally.”

The partnership is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 initiative – a massive cross-platform campaign aimed at celebrating Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible. Mass Appeal kicked off its #HipHop50 premium content partnership with Paramount & Showtime and to date has aired the following documentaries, such as: YOU’RE WATCHING VIDEO MUSIC BOX, RICKY POWELL: THE INDIVIDUALIST and CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN.

To further celebrate Hip Hop’s longevity, Mass Appeal also announced Hip Hop 50 The Soundtrack. Teaming up with some of the industry’s most highly regarded producers including DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D, Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy, Mass Appeal will drop The Soundtrack in a series of 10 EPs of all newly released music that will bring together these creative minds who are defining the landscape of music and culture in celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop. Fans can stay tuned for the first EP in the Summer of 2022. Last year, Mass Appeal also launched its Spotify Original podcast – The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop – hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Nas and radio personality Minya “Miss Info” Oh and featuring lively conversations with a plethora of guests ranging from iconic rappers, producers, to today’s popular artists. A portion of all #HipHop50 proceeds will be donated to the various charitable organizations, including, the Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open its doors in 2024.