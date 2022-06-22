Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled 20 out of the 24 civil lawsuits against him. Southeast Texas attorney Tony Buzbee released a statement saying Watson settled all but four of the sexual misconduct suits. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential.

Attorney Buzbee announced the agreements on Tuesday, while praising every woman who sued Watson. He plans to represent the four women, including Watson’s first accuser, Ashley Solis at trial who did not settle. Buzbee filed the lawsuits against Watson last year when he was with the Houston Texans.

The women who sued accused Watson of exposing himself and touching them inappropriately during massage appointments, along with harassment allegations. Earlier this year, two Southeast Texas grand juries no-billed and decided not to indict Watson after a police investigation of the claims.

Meantime, the troubles for the QB may not be over. An NFL spokesman said the settlements with 26-year-old Watson “has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.” The NFL could suspend him if it finds he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

