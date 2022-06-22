SOURCE SPORTS: Former Purdue Star and NBA First Round Pick Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Rest in peace to former NBA Player and Purdue Boilermakers star Caleb Swanigan. According to ESPN, the hoops star died at age 25.

According to the Allen County coroner’s office, Swanigan died of natural causes at a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Monday night.

Swanigan was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 after his time at Purdue. He would spend three years in the league, also playing for the Sacramento Kings.

Swanigan was also named Mr. Basketball in 2015. He would also win Big Ten Player of the Year.

The NBA family is profoundly saddened by the passing of Caleb Swanigan, who played three seasons in the NBA after a decorated career at Purdue. We send our heartfelt condolences to Caleb’s family, friends, and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/8DGrg3ePW7 — NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2022