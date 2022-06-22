Rob Gronkowski is retiring. Again. One of the greatest tight ends of all time is calling it a career at the age of 33. Gronk made the announcement on social media.

“I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team,” Gronkowski said in his statement. “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

Gronk who retired after his stint with the New England Patriots returned from retirement at the call of Tom Brady. Gronk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he would not be surprised if that happened again.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Rosenhaus said. “This is just my opinion, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

If it truly is a wrap, Gronk will finish his career with four Super Bowl wins, a four-time All-Pro, and five trips to the Pro Bowl. He also was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also has the most career touchdowns by a tight end in postseason history. A future Hall of Fame resume for sure.