Chris Brown is getting ready for the release of his new album BREEZY this Friday. Before the release, the superstar released the video for “WE (Warm Embrace)” featuring Normani.

The new video opens with another single from Breezy as Chris free falls toward the earth. He then wakes up from the dream to Normani pulled up outside his home in a vintage Benz. The two then connect for an intense and steamy dance sequence that does not disappoint.

The BREEZY album will feature Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, H.E.R., Fivio Foreign, and more.

