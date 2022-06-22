In a recent performance Jennifer Lopez introduces her 14-year-old daughter Emme using the pronouns them/they.

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez performed at Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. She was joined by her daughter, Emme, one of her twin children whom she’s performed with on stage before.

Jennifer Lopez with twins Emme and Maximilian

Before the performance began, she introduced Emme and used gender-neutral pronouns “they/them” multiple times.

“(The last time) we performed together was in big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t,” Jennifer Lopez said. “So this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out, but they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”