Key Glock has jacked Future for his “712PM” single to deliver the “712AM” freestyle and supporting video.

The release of the “712AM” freestyle follows the release of the deluxe edition of the Yellow Tape 2 and the supporting Yellow Tape Tour. On the track, Glock floats across the beat, flexin bars of Hellcats, and more. In the video, Glock pulls up to the studio to work with the rest of Paper Route Empire.

You can see the full video below.

