Angie Martinez and Fat Joe exercise their philanthropic efforts.

The two NYC natives have joined together with Pepsi Stronger Together and Gamesa to launch a $100,000 nationwide scholarship program. The initiative will support Music and Arts Education for underserved youth.

“Any time we can create a path to help students and kids find their way, I’m always down to do so,” says Martinez.

The program launched on June 12 in conjunction with the annual Puerto Rican Day parade. Both Angie Martinez and Fat Joe were deemed the Padrino (Godfather) and Madrina (Godmother) of the annual parade.

“As an entertainer with a public platform, I take my responsibility to blaze a trail for the future very seriously,” said the Bronx native. “It’s important that we empower our youth – especially from underserved communities – so they have the confidence and foundation to reach their full potential.”

Through this program, PepsiCo’s community investment and the PepsiCo Foundation will continue their commitment to provide more than 4,000 community college scholarships to support Black and Hispanic students pursuing 2-year and 4-year degrees. Since 2020, the scholarship program has been expanded to 20 U.S. cities, and the Foundation has awarded nearly 1,800 in scholarships.

High school seniors in the US can apply at PepsiStrongerTogether.com until September 20, 2022. The scholarship recipients will be announced at iHeartRadio’s Fiesta Latina concert in Miami will be later this year.