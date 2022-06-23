You didn’t possibly think DJ Khaled wouldn’t put his stamp on Summer 22 did you? You definitely didn’t think Drake‘s Honestly, Nevermind was the last of The Boy. The two are back to their ways, teasing a new collaboration is on the way.

Drake pulled up on DJ Khaled’s house in Miami for dinner and of course, the moment was captured by Khaled.

They didn’t believe in us, DRAKE DID!!!!!!

ALBUM MODE ITS SPECIAL, VERY !

🦉🔑 @wethebestmusic pic.twitter.com/8MZUlyQ3E8 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 21, 2022

“You know it’s only right I had to come for family dinner. I always have to stop by for family dinner, always,” Drake said to Khaled.

Khaled would then tease a forthcoming video, “Drake, I got to be real with you; the video treatment idea is incredible. Nah, the song we got, you’re a genius. The idea for the video is insane.”

Ready for the link up? You can see their meeting below.