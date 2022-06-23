The Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia will play host to ONE Musicfest in its twelfth year, as well as the second year of its partnership with Live Nation Urban. The festival will take place over two days on October 8 and 9, 2022, at Central Park. The new location will be a bigger venue with four stages and more music.

ONE Musicfest, which attracted over 35,000 people last year, is well renowned for its varied mix of outstanding superstar and up-and-coming acts, exciting performances, and distinctive cultural experiences.

BET is joining ONE Musicfest as a partner, transitioning the festival area into a Black Joy Playground.

Advertisement

“We are super excited about this year’s line-up and new location,” said J. Carter, Founder of ONE Musicfest. “One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse line-up that reflects the vast & beautiful breath of Black Music and Culture. We are also taking over the 4th Ward Area in Atlanta, GA, and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

This year’s lineup features a special performance from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Tems, City Girls, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Beanie Man, and more. YOu can see the full lineup below.