Pusha T to Visit Vegas, St. Louis, Houston and More for Phase 2 of ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Tour

Pusha T is ready to keep Cokechella touring, announcing Phase 2 of his It’s Almost Dry Tour. The second set of dates will kick off in September, run through October, and has unannounced special guests.

For the second phase, Pusha will visit St. Louis, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, Houston, Atlanta, DC, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Earlier this week, Tom Brady agreed with King Push and named It’s Almost Dry the Album of the Year. “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!!” Push Tweeted. “#ItsAlmostDry#DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…”

