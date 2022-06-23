Rick Ross has been looking for the chance to own a part of a sports team for a minute. He has gone on social media asking the Miami Dolphins to let him become a minority owner in the franchise, and with the news of Michael Rubin selling his 10% stake in the Philadelphia 76’ers, Ross is looking for his chance to add “minority owner” to his resumé.

Rubin had taken to social media to announce that he was selling his 10% stake in the franchise to in order to expand the Fanatics brand into the sports gambling industry. This would eventually create a conflict of interest as an owner.

In the comments section of Rubin’s Instagram post, Rick Ross commented, saying that he would like to buy the 10% stake in the franchise.

“I’ll buy his 10% lol,” Rozay commented.

Rick Ross wants to buy Michael Rubin’s 10% share of the Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/cr0a79ahxg — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 22, 2022

The ownership group is headed by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer. The two also bought a piece of the New Jersey Devils hockey team for $320 million in 2013.

Rubin purchased his 10% stake in the 76’ers back in 2011 for about $290 million. Since then, the franchise has grown and is most likely worth more. Despite what the internet might say Ross’s net worth is, we’re sure he’ll find a way to buy into the NBA franchise if he’s really serious about it.