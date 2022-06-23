The tag team of Beyoncé and The-Dream have an impressive track record. The-Dream produced Queen Bey’s new single, “Break My Soul,” which continues a run of hits the two have created together including “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

With the new release currently running up streams and stoking the excitement fire of the BeyHive, The-Dream released a statement via Twitter to the fans and Bey.

“I Love Making You Guys Happy and even if for a second I can give anything of my self to help you get through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so. No one’s fucking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend.”

The-Dream isn’t the only one happy to work with Bey on the new single. After the release of the single, Big Freedia hit social media to highlight how special the moment is for her.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce,” Freedia shares. “Once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment. I’m forever grateful lord.”

She added, “someone please catch me.”

The single features “Show Me Love” by Robin S as a sample and features JAY-Z and Adam Pigott in the writing credits. You can get your first sample of Beyoncé’s Renaissance-era below.

Ahead of the release of the album, Queen Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the release.

“I’m very, very excited,” Lawson said. “I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights all night working. So, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Renaissance, the new album from Beyoncé, is set to release on July 29. You can hear Ms. Lawson talk about the album and listen to the new single below.