Travis Scott is making his return to music, booked for festival stages and teasing the forthcoming Utopia album. With his return comes a new whip as Travis has been seen behind the wheel of a $5.5 million Bugatti.
According to TMZ, Scott copped a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport, and there are only 30 cars in existence. The specific model of the vehicle starts at $3.5 million, but Scott’s carries a heavier price tag.
Scott was recently announced as a headliner for the Day N Vegas festival, joining SZA and J. Cole on top of the bill. You can see the full lineup below.
