Travis Scott is making his return to music, booked for festival stages and teasing the forthcoming Utopia album. With his return comes a new whip as Travis has been seen behind the wheel of a $5.5 million Bugatti.

According to TMZ, Scott copped a new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport, and there are only 30 cars in existence. The specific model of the vehicle starts at $3.5 million, but Scott’s carries a heavier price tag.

Travis Scott foi visto em sua Bugatti e foi perguntado qual é a sua música favorita do DMX e ele respondeu "What's My Name?", e aproveitou para enviar orações à ele (DMX). pic.twitter.com/mjhRb3NThS — TRAVIS AO🇦🇴 | 𝙐𝙏𝙊𝙋𝙄𝘼❄🥷🏾 (@AngolaTravis) April 6, 2021

Travis Scott was seen stepping out of his Bugatti Chiron in West Hollywood yesterday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DsjiWNnDcf — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) June 22, 2022

Scott was recently announced as a headliner for the Day N Vegas festival, joining SZA and J. Cole on top of the bill. You can see the full lineup below.

