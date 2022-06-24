Big Blanco Pays Homage to Big Pun on ‘It’s Still So Hard’

Big Blanco Pays Homage to Big Pun on ‘It’s Still So Hard’

Rapper and songwriter, Big Blanco preps music fans for a lyrical launchpad into the Summer with his newest release. On his latest track, he pays homage to late Rap legend, Big Pun, by sampling the Bronx native’s classic track, “It’s So Hard.”

For Big Blanco, he titles the track, “It’s Still Hard,” featuring Ricco Barrino. In this case, Barrino channels his inner Donnell Jones, who was featured on the original record.

Big Blanco’s new release comes on the heels on his video being featured on both Revolt TV’s ‘Untapped’ and YO! MTV Raps.

Advertisement

Blanco continues to carry this momentum with the release of his latest freestyle to Nas’ “Oochie Wally.”