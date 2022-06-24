The tandem of French Montana and Harry Fraud have officially released their joint album Montega. For French, the release is his first independent release and fifth studio album. Fraud handles all of the production.

Fraud and Montana have reconnected to work together and discuss Montana’s history and distinctive brand of wave music. In order to create its own distinctive sound, Montega incorporates samples from many musical eras, such as those from the 1970s song “Since I First Laid Eyes on You” by Lou Courtney and the song “Femme Fatale” by Skylar Gudasz.

The album features Quavo, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Chinx in a posthumous appearance, Rick Ross, Babyface Ray, and EST Gee. You can hear the album in full below.

