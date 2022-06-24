GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON has returned, introducing fans to his full-length debut album, Give or Take. Accompanying the new release is a video for the new single “Lost Me.”

The song’s upbeat production gets things going as the guitar circles the simmering groove. It ends with a chorus, “I’m not looking for the one, later but for now I’m having fun.”



The new album is 15 tracks in length, bringing Cardo, Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas, OZ, and more in the fold for production.

GIVĒON will now take the album on the road, covering the nation on his North American headlining tour. GIVĒON will also take the stage at the 2022 BET Awards this weekend.

You can hear the album below.