Drake put the social media world in a frenzy when he announced the coming of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

People anticipated a typical Drake album. You know the emotional records that puts us in our feels. Or the rap heavy tracks with the caption ready lyrics. Well when Drizzy surprisingly dropped Honestly, Nevermind, he surprised fans with exotic sound on the album. Clearly from the social media responses, fans were not expecting to hear this.

Despite what fans thought, Honestly, Nevermind is still a vibe. Fans were in shock when they heard a full-blown Dance Hall/Afro-Beat album, but this isn’t anything new from Drake. Drake, a Toronto native, has been dabbling in house music and we been loving it. From “One Dance,” to “Controlla,” Drake has been in this type of bag.

Advertisement

Now that fans are finally free to go back outside, Honestly, Nevermind is music fans can have fun to, vibe to, and feel free to be themselves. He said it himself, “We’re here for a good time not a long time,” and this is definitely a feel good album. Honestly, Nevermind is an album that takes your mind on vacation and away from the world’s harsh reality.

READ MORE: J. Cole on Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’: “This Album is Phenomenal”

If you watched the visual to the first video he released, “Falling Back,” in the intro, he tells NBA star Tristan Thompson, a fellow Canadian, how he’s feeling. “This is a good time for me,” he said. Then he proceeds to marry 20 plus women, displaying the true definition of his “Motto,” yolo, (You only live once).

Drake’s producer, Noah “40” Shebib teamed up with legendary South African house producers Black Coffee and Gordo FKA Carnage to deliver 14 up beat tracks that’s made for you to move your body.

Don’t be misconstrued, this is still Drake we’re talking about. So ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ what fans said about the album, give it a listen for yourself. Songs like “Text Go Green” provides a familiar OVO sound that fans should be used to. Over the afro production, Drake returns with his smooth melodic cadence and he’s being transparent about his emotions. On the course he sings:

“Texts go green, it hits a little different, don’t it?

Know you missed the days when I was grippin’ on it. Know you’re in a house tonight just thinkin’ on it. I moved on so long ago”

On “Massive,” Drake really showed his versatility as an artists. Although he’s still singing softly, and the track is upbeat, it’s not much afro centric. The electric production drives this track. Drake sings minimally on “Massive” and he lets the beat take your mind and your mood to another world. It’s EDM vibes for certian.

Drake dropped a multi-genre album that’s propelling Hip-Hop into a non-categorical space in music. Drake covered everything on this album and he didn’t forget his ties to the hood.

On the last track of the album, Drake teamed up with 21 Savage and went all in on the rap side. He dedicated the song to the late YSL rapper Lil Keed and went in with 21.

Honestly, Nevermind received huge backlash from fans, but it didn’t bother the 6 God one bit. He responded by saying “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he said in an Instagram video. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

While many fans didn’t appreciate Honestly, Nevermind, many did. After an hour of it’s release, Drake broke an Apple Music streaming record. Honestly, Nevermind, debuted on streaming services Friday (June 17), and it became Apple Music’s biggest dance album in history for first-day streams worldwide.

Drake also held Apple Music’s previous record for for first-day streams worldwide with the release of his last album Certified Lover Boy. He also holds the third place record as well with Scorpion, and the record for for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with “Girls Want Girls.”

Share your thoughts with us on social media.