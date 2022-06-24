Are you Team Paul or Team Fury?

YouTube star-turned-undefeated Pro Boxer Jake Paul (5-0-4 KO) will return to the ring on August 6 to take on the Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s younger brother, Tommy Fury (8-0-4 KO), in Madison Square Garden. Originally scheduled for last December, however, Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving Paul to fight a rematch bout against Tyron Woodley instead, and earned a knockout victory in the eighth round.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

A rivalry between Paul and Fury erupted in early 2021 with the two boxers exchanging words across social media. The upcoming fight marks Jake Paul’s third fight in a six-fight deal with Showtime Boxing. Paul-Fury will be co-presented by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Paul said via press release on Thursday. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up.”

Tommy Fury will be the first “actual” boxer to face Jake Paul after accumulating a buzzing undefeated resume with two MMA fighters (Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren), a Basketball player (Nate Robinson), and a fellow YouTuber star (AnEsonGib). “The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all,” Fury said. “I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring.”

Now a promoter, Paul signed his first boxer, WBC and WBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, last December. Serrano will co-headling the August lineup with Paul as she will fight Argentina’s Brenda Carabajal.

An official press conference for the upcoming boxing match will be held this Wednesday. Paul vs. Fury will be available on Showtime Pay-Per-View. Tickets go on-sale Wednesday, July 29.