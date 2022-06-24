Durkio on the runway, relaxed.

Lil Durk hits the runway for his modeling debut during this year’s Paris Fashion Week as he walks in the Amiri Fashion Show. Joining the likes of recent addition of hip hop stars adding “runway model” to their resume, like Jim Jones and Offset, Durk surprised PFW attendees with his participation in the collection’s Spring-Summer 2023 preview.

Lil Durk modeling in the Mike Amiri fashion show in Paris for PFW pic.twitter.com/EDBcmRMrce — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 23, 2022

Head-to-toe in the new Mike Amiri, the Chicago native was all smiles as strut down the outdoor runway alongside a cast of runway models. Durk’s appearance in the fashion show went viral instantly with fans all over the world praising the “Golden Child” hitmaker as he makes his debut.

Along with fans, Durk received praise from his peers. Other hip hop stars to appear at Paris Fashion Week include Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black. Check out the full show below.

While embarking on his modeling career, Durk has been selling out across the nation on “The 7220 Tour,” in support of the #1 debuting album released earlier this year. An extension of the tour has just been announced in support of the album’s forthcoming deluxe edition that features several new songs and features like his new single “Did Shit To Me” featuring Doodie Lo. The deluxe version of 7220 drops this Friday on all digital streaming platforms via Atlantic Records.

Watch Lil Durk’s latest video for “Did Shit To Me” below. Stream it here.